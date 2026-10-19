UK Cardiological Society of India conference inaugurated by Chief Secretary

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Oct: The third annual conference of the Uttarakhand Chapter of the Cardiological Society of India (UKCSI) was inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, Anand Vardhan, IAS, Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand.

The conference , which is from October 16 to 18, brought together prominent cardiologists from across the country and abroad. Discussions focused on the latest advancements in interventional cardiology, complex coronary interventions, intracoronary imaging, and novel treatment strategies.

The event was organized under the leadership of Organizing Chairperson Dr Preeti Sharma and Organizing Secretary Dr Punish Sadana. The scientific program was led by Scientific Chairperson Dr Tanuj Bhatia, while Dr Raj Pratap Singh, serving as Treasurer, oversaw financial management.

Distinguished experts and delegates participated in the conference with great enthusiasm. The event further strengthened UKCSI’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and improved cardiac care in Uttarakhand.

The organizers expressed their gratitude to all the experts, delegates, partners, and the organizing team for making UKCSI 2026 a grand success.