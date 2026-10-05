“Geographical distance should not become barrier to newborns’ treatment”

Uttarakhand NEOCON 2026 held at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Oct: National and international neonatologists, paediatricians and medical experts addressed Uttarakhand NEOCON 2026 at Graphic Era Medical College, here. Addressing the conference, Uttarakhand Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Subodh Uniyal said that ensuring every newborn receives quality, timely and essential healthcare services is a collective responsibility. He stressed the need to strengthen specialised newborn services, particularly in remote and hilly areas, so that geographical distance does not become a barrier to treatment for any newborn. He said that modern medical technologies and stronger healthcare services can help Uttarakhand move effectively towards the goal of achieving a single-digit neonatal mortality rate.

The conference was also addressed by In-charge IEC of National Health Mission (NHM), Uttarakhand, Dr Pankaj Singh; President of Uttarakhand Orthopaedic Association, Dr S. N. Singh; and Assistant Director of Maternal and Child Health, NHM, Uttarakhand, Dr Uma Rawat.

Secretary of Uttarakhand Neonatology Society, Dr Shantanu Shubham said that strengthening healthcare services along with adopting modern medical practices is essential to protect newborn lives and ensure better healthcare for newborns in Uttarakhand.

During the two-day conference, experts shared the latest treatment practices on neonatal resuscitation, respiratory support, nutrition, infections and intensive care. Special workshops on Advanced Neonatal Resuscitation, CPAP and Non-Invasive Ventilation, and Facility-Based Newborn Care were also organised, providing doctors with practical knowledge. Executive Director of World Bank, Neelkanth Mishra, also addressed the conference online.

The conference was jointly organised by Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences and Uttarakhand Neonatology Society. President of National Neonatology Forum, Dr Lallan Bharti and Secretary, Dr Amit Upadhyay; President of Uttarakhand Neonatology Society, Dr Alpa Gupta; and Dean of Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Archana Thakur, along with several experts from India and abroad, participated in the conference.