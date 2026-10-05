Bhagat Singh Koshyari pays obeisance at Guru Ram Rai Darbar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Oct: Former Maharashtra Governor and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited the Guru Ram Rai Darbar here on Saturday and paid obeisance. He held a courtesy meeting with Mahant Devendra Das and sought his blessings. The two discussed various issues related to the development of Uttarakhand, healthcare services and other contemporary matters concerning the state.

In keeping with the traditions of the Darbar Sahib, Bhagat Singh Koshyari was accorded a warm welcome. During the meeting, Mahant Devendra Das presented him a memento of Darbar Guru Ram Rai. Appreciating the work being carried out by the Shri Guru Ram Rai Group in the fields of education and healthcare, Koshyari said that the services provided by these institutions are reaching a wide section of society.

Koshyari particularly appreciated the role of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital in strengthening healthcare services in Uttarakhand. He also lauded the medical facilities being provided to patients under various state government health schemes, including the Ayushman scheme and Golden Card, and congratulated Mahant Devendra Das for these public service initiatives.

It is worth noting that more than Rs 128 crore remain outstanding to Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital for the treatment of beneficiaries under various healthcare schemes. Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that the government is making budgetary arrangements and the outstanding amount would be paid to the hospital soon. He assured that the necessary process for clearing the pending dues would be completed at the earliest.

He also highlighted the initiatives being undertaken by Shri Guru Ram Rai University and the SGRR Education Mission in the field of education. He said that the SGRR Education Mission has been providing students from various sections of society opportunities to progress through quality and accessible education for a long time.

On the occasion, Mahant Devendra Das said that the core objective of the Shri Guru Ram Rai Group is to fulfil its responsibility towards society through education, healthcare and humanitarian service. He said that the institutions would continue to take forward their initiatives for public welfare and human service in the future as well.