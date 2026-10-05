Haridwar receives 3 important rail services, CM thanks Railway Minister

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Oct: The Central Government has taken significant steps to further strengthen rail connectivity in Uttarakhand. The Railway Ministry has approved the extension of the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express to Haridwar, as well as the operation of the Haridwar-Veraval AC Express and the Haridwar-Okha AC Express.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav informed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about this through a letter.



Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for this important decision. The Chief Minister stated that improved rail connectivity plays a vital role in boosting Uttarakhand’s religious, tourism, and economic activities. With the support of the Central Government, rail services are continuously expanding in the state, providing convenience to pilgrims, tourists, businessmen, students, and general travellers.