Gift local products to loved ones on Igas: Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Nov: Members of the Bedu Group met Chief Minister Dhami with local products on Tuesday. They thanked the Chief Minister for declaring the Igas Festival as a state holiday. Appreciating this effort of the Bedu Group, the Chief Minister described it as support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign.

Dhami said that many programs are being organised in the state on the occasion of Igas. The significance of the festival would become known only when it is connected with the state’s culture, nature and productivity. This would also give publicity and recognition to the traditional cuisine, with the new generation being introduced to these dishes. Along with this, they ought to gift each other sweets including the traditional Bal Mithai, Singori, etc. This would not only promote local products but also strengthen the economy of those associated with it.