U’khand leads in providing pension to differently abled persons: Pratima Bhoumik

Dehradun, 2 Nov: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik was given a grand welcome by the workers at the BJP State Headquarters, here, today.

In a conversation with the journalists present on this occasion, she praised the Dhami government for better implementation of central schemes and said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to give pension to the families of Divyangjan (differently abled persons).

At a meeting with party workers and office bearers in the presence of State President Mahendra Bhatt and Social Welfare Minister Chandan Ram Das, the Union Minister exhorted everyone to be continuously engaged in the work of making “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” as per the vision and resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During an informal chat with journalists on this occasion, she said that a departmental review meeting was held by her regarding the progress of the central schemes and that she was completely satisfied with the work of the state government in this regard.

Praising CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Cabinet Minister Chandan Ramdas, he said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country giving pension of Rs 700 per month to the families of Divyangjan, in addition to having made the UID of around 58 percent disabled persons so far as per the directions of the Prime Minister. She also noted that it is also a big achievement of the state government to provide pension to about 80 thousand differently-abled persons in the state. She assured that, for the welfare of society, whatever kind of help is needed by the state the central government would definitely provide it. Responding to the questions of the media, she said that, in this meeting, information about the new schemes of the Centre was also shared by her, and this included giving necessary information and training to the children in the PM Daksha Yojana through online skill development courses, giving detailed information about employment opportunities to students sitting at home and about helping them to secure stipends and, later, loans, and also to prepare them for UPSC competitions with the help of Doon University, etc.

