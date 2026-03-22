Global conference on Advanced Materials at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 21 Mar: Experts, researchers, and academicians from India and abroad engaged in in-depth discussions on carbon nanotubes, graphene-based materials , and clean energy technologies at Graphic Era .

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day international conference on Hybrid Materials at Graphic Era Deemed to be University, scientist at the National Physical Laboratory, Dr Bhanupratap Singh said that today’s era is marked by rapid technological advancement, where technology is not limited to providing convenience but is also playing a crucial role in shaping society, industry, and the economy.

During the three-day conference , 60 research papers were presented across 10 technical sessions. These sessions covered topics such as nanotechnology, smart materials , energy storage systems, green technology, industrial innovation, and new research methodologies. Participants from India and abroad joined the conference through both online and offline modes.