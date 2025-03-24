Global warming will cause water crisis: Dr Arushi Nishank

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Mar: National Convener of Sparsh Ganga Abhiyan, actress, filmmaker and social worker Dr Arushi Nishank distributed 50+ gas stoves to needy people in the Doiwala region here on Saturday. The programme was organised under the Sparsh Ganga Campaign in the Doiwala Municipal Auditorium.

Arushi Nishank said that her aim is to make the mother power healthy, aware and self-reliant and to create a healthy society. Arushi Nishank has been conducting the Sparsh Ganga campaign for years. The volunteers of Sparsh Ganga have been running continuous cleanliness campaigns in the Ganga River and its associated tributaries every week. Environment and awareness programmes are also conducted. Even during the era of COVID-19, the Sparsh Ganga Abhiyan has contributed to many social works along with household ration distribution.

Arushi Nishank said that, today, the way glaciers are constantly melting due to global warming, this is a sign of a deep water crisis in the future. The environment has to be protected quickly for human life and the life of all living beings on earth. Cleanliness of the Ganga as well as cleaning small river channels and the work of water conservation is part of it. Arushi has called for a major campaign soon in this regard.

Expressing gratitude to Municipal Corporation President Narendra Singh Negi, Arushi Nishank said, “Whenever we make any request or demand to you, you always accept it with joy and always are ready for social work.”

Senior BJP leader Purushottam Doval, former district panchayat member Subhash Bhatt, former students’ union president Prakash Kothari and municipal councillors were also present on the occasion.