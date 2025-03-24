Good Governance Awards celebrate Visionary Leadership – Nainital Excels

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Mar: The Uttarakhand Good Governance Awards 2025 celebrated the state’s most impactful administrative initiatives, recognising districts that excelled in governance, healthcare, law enforcement, education, and women empowerment. This year’s awards highlighted the remarkable progress Uttarakhand has made since its formation, transforming from a remittance-driven economy into a model of sustainable growth and effective administration.

Held here on 22 March and hosted by Indian Masterminds, the event brought together policymakers, bureaucrats, and experts for an insightful discussion on the state’s development trajectory, culminating in a prestigious award ceremony honouring the changemakers behind Uttarakhand’s success story.

Nainital, the jewel of Uttarakhand, has created history by emerging as the undisputed champion at the awards. Sweeping top honours across all major categories, the district has set an extraordinary benchmark for governance. Following Nainital, Dehradun has been honoured with four awards across different categories as runner-up, and Udham Singh Nagar along with Haridwar has received two awards each across different categories.

Once burdened by a ‘money order economy’, Uttarakhand has undergone a transformation since its formation in 2000. From economic struggles to becoming a powerhouse of growth, the state’s progress has been nothing short of revolutionary. The Uttarakhand Good Governance Awards, an initiative spearheaded by Indian Masterminds in collaboration with the Indian Mastermind Research & Welfare Foundation, Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance, and Shreshth Uttarakhand, was conceived to honour the visionaries and changemakers who have been instrumental in this journey.

A report by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council highlights Uttarakhand’s stellar progress—a 9.5 times growth in the industrial economy, an 18-fold increase in State-Owned Tax Revenue (SOTR), and a rise in per capita income from Rs 15,285 in 2001 to Rs 2.61 lakh in FY 2023, surpassing the national average. The state’s meteoric rise reached a new zenith in 2024 when the NITI Aayog declared it the top-performing state in the SDG Index, outpacing even the most developed states. The Good Governance Awards were a tribute to the relentless efforts of those who turned these dreams into reality.

The awards ceremony took place at the IRDT Auditorium, EC Road, bringing together the brightest minds shaping Uttarakhand’s future. Dr R Meenakshi Sundaram, Principal Secretary, Personnel and General Administration, commended the remarkable governance initiatives transforming the state. Deepam Seth, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, was the Guest of Honour, acknowledging the role of law enforcement in ensuring security and stability, which in turn fosters economic and social development.

A thought-provoking panel discussion, titled ‘Vision for Uttarakhand’s Development’, set the tone for the evening, offering deep insights into the state’s future trajectory.

The panel featured Saurabh Tiwari, Head and Director, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Dehradun; Krishna Kumar Gupta, Divisional Retail Sales Head, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd; Rajendra P Mamgain, Development Economist; and SMA Kazmi, former Editor of Tribune, Dehradun.

Moderated by senior journalist Manoj Singh, the discussion delved into innovative governance models, sustainable development, and the potential of public-private partnerships in driving Uttarakhand’s progress.

The awards ceremony was the highlight of the evening, recognising outstanding governance efforts across multiple domains. Nainital emerged as the undisputed leader, sweeping the top awards: