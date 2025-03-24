Raunak Jain meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, exchanges ideas on India’s future

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

New Delhi, 23 Mar: Raunak Jain, Vice Chairman of Tula’s Group, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, here, on Friday. A discussion on India’s progress, self-reliance, and the role of leadership in nation-building was held between.

Rajnath Singh spoke about the nation’s growth across defence, education, and innovation. His words were a call to action for every Indian to contribute to the country’s rise.

Speaking to Garhwal Post about this inspiring interaction, Raunak Jain reflected, “Shri Rajnath Singh’s leadership is a masterclass in vision, clarity, and purpose. His belief in a self-reliant, empowered India is electrifying. He doesn’t just see the future, he is building it. This meeting reinforced my faith that we, as citizens, have a responsibility to actively shape India’s journey forward. It’s time for every young leader, entrepreneur, and changemaker to step up and be part of this mission.”

Raunak Jain, a leader in education and entrepreneurship, resonated deeply with the Defence Minister’s focus on preparing the youth for India’s next phase of growth. He emphasised, “The future isn’t something we wait for, it’s something we create, through education, innovation, and fearless leadership. As India stands on the brink of a new era, this meeting serves as a reminder that leadership isn’t about titles, it’s about action, vision, and the relentless pursuit of progress. A nation is built not by a few, but by many who dare to dream and work towards it.”