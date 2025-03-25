Gov praises Trout Fish Farmer Mohan Singh Bisht’s self-employment initiative

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Mar: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) interacted today with Mohan Singh Bisht, a fisheries entrepreneur from village Lwani, Dewal Block, Chamoli district, at the Raj Bhavan, here.

Since 2017, Bisht has been actively engaged in trout fish farming in Dewal Block, playing a significant role in providing self-employment opportunities to the local people, especially the youth, through fish farming. He informed the Governor that trout fish is in high demand in the market, and he has been supplying it to ITBP and SSB.

The Governor appreciated Mohan Singh Bisht’s efforts and stated that trout fish farming in Uttarakhand could serve as an effective means to strengthen the rural economy and connect youth with self-employment. He emphasised encouraging more young people in this sector and taking full advantage of government schemes. He also mentioned that trout fish is classified as a superfood, making fish farming a profitable and sustainable enterprise.

The Governor praised Bisht’s initiative as an exemplary effort for Uttarakhand and encouraged him to continue his work in this field. He highlighted that such innovative thinking and entrepreneurship would play a crucial role in promoting economic prosperity and self-reliance in the rural areas of the state.