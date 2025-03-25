CM Dhami advances PM’s Fit India Movement on 3rd Anniversary of State Govt

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a special event at the Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur, marking the completion of three years of the state government’s tenure dedicated to service, good governance, and development. On this occasion, he flagged off a Fit India Run to promote a healthier lifestyle.

During the event, CM Dhami joined athletes in doing push-ups, boosting their morale and encouraging them to stay fit. He also interacted with the players and administered the Fit India pledge. Additionally, drones were distributed to top-performing students from the Uttarakhand Youth Welfare Department’s Drone Training Course.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami emphasised that these three years have been dedicated to public welfare and progress. Reminiscing about his childhood, he shared how he spent much of his time engaging in physical activities and sports. He urged the youth to pursue their dreams with determination and unwavering commitment.

CM Dhami encouraged all citizens, especially the youth, to exercise daily for at least 30 minutes, consume nutritious food, and stay away from substance abuse. He stressed that the fitness of every citizen is the strength of Uttarakhand and urged everyone to make fitness an integral part of their daily routine while motivating others to do the same.

He highlighted that the Fit India Movement is the foundation of a healthy and strong nation and that a Fit Uttarakhand will lead to a prosperous Uttarakhand, contributing to the state’s overall growth.

CM Dhami acknowledged PM Narendra Modi’s efforts in promoting fitness awareness and expressed pride in Uttarakhand’s successful hosting of the 38th National Games, which PM Modi also praised in his Mann Ki Baat programme. Uttarakhand athletes won 103 medals, securing the 7th position in the medal tally.

The state government has doubled the prize money for medal-winning athletes and has decided to offer out-of-turn appointments in government departments to medalists.

Furthermore, Uttarakhand is developing world-class sports infrastructure and procuring advanced equipment to help its athletes compete at the Olympic level. Several initiatives, such as the CM Emerging Player Scheme and CM Incentive Scheme, have been launched to promote sports among children. Athletes representing the state in national competitions are being provided with sports kits, travel allowances, and financial assistance in case of injuries.

The event was attended by MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Special Principal Secretary Amit Sinha, Sports Director Prashant Arya, Joint Director Ajay Agarwal, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal, SSP Ajay Singh, Rajesh Mamgai, and other prominent officials.