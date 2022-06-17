GOC Maj Gen Khatri calls on CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jun: General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, Major General Sanjeev Khatri called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s office. The GOC congratulated him on winning the Champawat Assembly Seat with a thumping majority and retaining the Chief Ministership of Uttarakhand. The GOC also presented a bouquet and a plant to the Chief Minister.

The meeting was fruitful with both assuring cooperation and combining of capacities for the benefit of the people of Uttarakhand.

Colonel Sameer Sharma was also present.