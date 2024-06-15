Good coordination required between U’khand Police and Central forces: DGP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jun: An interaction was organised in the auditorium of the Police Headquarters here, today, which was chaired by Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Abhinav Kumar. The occasion was a courtesy call on the DGP and other senior Police officers of the state by 15 trainees from the 18th DEGO batch of the CRPF, who are undergoing training at the CRPF Academy in Mount Abu and are currently in Uttarakhand on an educational tour.

While interacting with the trainees, DGP Abhinav Kumar welcomed everyone to the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters. He emphasised that training is an important part of the uniformed forces and expressed hope that their training was progressing well. He informed the CRPF trainees about the geographical location of the state, the manpower of the Uttarakhand Police, and the work of various branches and units. He also highlighted the challenges related to peace and law and order, tourism, and religious tourism (Char Dham Yatra, Kanwar Mela, important bathing festivals in Haridwar). He mentioned that the border of Uttarakhand touches the borders of two countries (China and Nepal), which necessitates good coordination between the Uttarakhand Police and the SSB and ITBP deployed on those borders.

Kumar noted that a CRPF sector office has been established in the state, which will enhance coordination with the CRPF and inspire the youth of the state to join the force. He expressed confidence that the trainees would perform the duties of their important posts with full devotion, dedication, and transparency.

The Director General of Police also presented a memento on this occasion to Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dehradun Sector CRPF. The dialogue was conducted by DIG Training Barinderjit Singh.

