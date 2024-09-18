Gov inaugurates ‘Girl Child Self-Defence & Computer Training Centre’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 15 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated a ‘Girl Child Self-Defence and Computer Training Centre’ at the Raj Bhavan residential colony, here, today. The centre will offer self-defence training such as Karate, Taekwondo and Martial Arts to help girls handle emergency situations. Additionally, it will provide foundational computer knowledge and other technical skills.

The Governor stated that the purpose of the centre is to equip girls with self-defence skills and essential computer training for the digital age. This centre will not only teach self-defence but also support girls’ education and career development through computer training. He urged everyone to make the most of the centre’s resources and also distributed financial aid cheques to those in need.

During the event, the Governor also unveiled Raj Bhavan’s magazines, ‘Devbhoomi Samvad’ and ‘Nanda’. ‘Devbhoomi Samvad’ is published biannually and includes details about the Governor’s various programmes, meetings, and speeches. The quarterly magazine, ‘Nanda’, features articles on various contemporary topics.

Additionally, the Governor inaugurated the Aromatic Garden in the Raj Bhavan premises, which features 51 medicinal and aromatic plants, including Tulsi, Timur, Lemongrass, Geranium, Mint, and Thuja. These plants not only enhance the beauty and fragrance of the environment but also offer several health benefits.

The Governor remarked that this garden is a significant step towards environmental sustainability and highlights the importance of aromatic and medicinal plants. He noted that the perfumes and extracts derived from these plants are unique and such initiatives will help in establishing an aromatic hub.

The event was attended by the First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadoria, Deputy Secretary GD Nautiyal, Finance Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava, Joint Director, Information, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Joint Director, Horticulture, Dr Ratan Kumar, Horticulture Officer Deepak Purohit, Assistant Engineer, PWD, Vijay Dhasmana, and Amit Semwal, along with Raj Bhavan officials and staff.