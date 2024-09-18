Promotion of Samskrita is in the main agenda of U’khand Government: Dhami

CM inaugurates All India Conference of Samskrita Bharati

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 15 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the All India Conference of Samskrita Bharati here, today, as the Chief Guest. Mentioning the ‘Uttarakhand’s 2nd official language’ status of Samskrita, Chief Minister said that Samskrita is not just a medium of expression, but an ecosystem of holistic development of humans. He said that all the public sign boards in Uttarakhand, including names of the Roads, Railway stations, Government buildings and departments, etc., are also being written in Samskrita. Apart from that, preparations are ongoing to commence Samskrita in classes 1st-5th.

The occasion witnessed the presence of Swami Chidananda Saraswati, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Haridwar. Stressing the unique divine and spiritual nature of the ancient language Samskrita, he expressed confidence that a day will arrive when Samskrita will become lingua franca for the entire world. He called all the Samskrita enthusiasts to develop a Wikipedia-like ‘Vedicpedia’ for Samskrita mantras.

Gopa Bandhu Mishra, National President, Samskrita Bharati, presided over the programme. He stated that, with the implementation of NEP 2020, Samskrita Bharati is working towards promoting Samskrita in the curriculum.

K Shrinivas Prabhu, President, Shri Kashimath Sansthan Trust, Varanasi, was the Saraswat guest at the programme.

Main speaker, Dinesh Kamat, National Organisational Head, Samskrita Bharati, explained the organisational structure and spread of Samskrita Bharati. The organisation works through its 40 Prants divided into 12 Zones. He stressed on the coordination and dedication of the volunteers to take the movement forward. He recalled that after 2 years of the establishment of Samskrita Bharati, the first Spoken Samskrita Camp was organised in Parliament and was attended by LK Advani, Balram Jakhar, Murli Manohar Joshi, etc. Expressing his happiness with 26 parliamentarians having recently taken their induction oath in Samskrita, he said that this gesture has enhanced the reputation of Samskrita globally.

Janaki Tripathi, State President, Samskrita Bharati, Uttarakhand, said that Uttarakhand has always remained one of the leading regions of Samskrita.

The programme was facilitated by Girish Tiwari, State Secretary, Samskrita Bharati, Uttarakhand.

Samskrita scholars and eminent persons from India and outside, including national office-bearers of Samskrita Bharati are participating in the conference.

An exhibition named after Swami Sudhindrateerth, a saint in the tradition of Shri Vedavyasa, to honour him in his birth century year was inaugurated on the eve of the conference on Saturday.

K Shri Niwas Prabhu, President, Shri Kashimath Ashram, Prof Gopabandhu Mishra, National President, Samskrita Bharati, Prof Kamala Bharadwaj, National Vice-President, Samskrita Bharati, Janaki Tripathi, State President, Samskrita Bharati, UK, Lakshminiwas Pandey, Vice-Chancellor, Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga University, Satyanarayan Bhatt, National Secretary, Samskrita Bharati, Prof Dinesh Chandra Shastri, Vice- Chancellor, Uttarakhand Samskrita University, Haridwar, and Dr Anand Bharadwaj, Director, Sanskrit Education Council, Uttarakhand were present on the occasion.

Dr Harish Gururani, Management Head, All India Conference, Dr Kuldeep Pant, Dr Prakash Chandra Jangi, Dr Prakash Joshi, Dr Naveen Jasola, Dr Arvind Narayan Mishra, Dr Chandra Prakash Joshi, and all eminent delegates at the conference were present.

Samskrita Bharati was established in 1981 for revival, promotion, and development of Samskrita as a people’s language.

Through its various programmes Samskrita Bharati has drawn people from all sections of the society towards Samskrita.

Samskrita Bharati conducts 10-days spoken Samskrita camps, where it teaches Samskrita in an easy way to those who cannot speak the language.

Apart from it, it runs correspondence courses, teachers’ training camps, Gita Shikshana Kendram, Balakendram for children, and publishes a Samskriat magazine ‘Sambhashanam Sandesha’.

Samskrita Bharati has trained 10 million people in the language, through its 4500 centres in 26 countries world-wide.

Today, there are more than 10000 ‘Samskrita gruham’ where all the members of the family converse in Samskrita.

There are 6 ‘Samskrita grama’ in India where people converse only in Samskrita, namely Mattur (Kar), Hosahalli (Kar), Jhiri (MP), and Mohad (MP).