UPES B Pharma students pay industrial visit to HWC

Dehradun, 15 Sep: On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, a group of fifty students along with four faculty members, namely Dr Shradha M Gupta, Dr Iram Khan, Dr Rakesh Mishra and Dr Pradeep K Pal undertook an industrial visit to the Himalaya Wellness Company Dehradun Unit. The intent was to expose them to the various processes involved in Pharma Research, development, manufacturing & Quality Control.

They visited the Museum, Herbal Garden, Manufacturing /Service Floor Area, etc.

President, HWC, Dr S Farooq, while interacting with them, extended Hindi Diwas greetings and spoke in Hindi about the various aspects of manufacturing herbal medicines. He satisfactorily replied to their queries about the Pharma profession and how they could use the knowledge for the development of the country.

Dr Shradha M Gupta thanked Dr S Farooq for sparing his valuable time and giving useful advice to the young students, which would inspire them in their chosen field.