Gov Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) completes four years in office

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Sep: Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) will complete four years as the Governor of Uttarakhand on 15 September. From the very beginning of his tenure, he identified five missions for the development of the state: reverse migration, women empowerment and girls’ education, artificial intelligence and technology, organic and natural farming, and wellness. He has consistently worked towards achieving these goals.

Reforms and New Initiatives in Higher Education: One University, One Research

The Governor directed all state universities and five private universities to present short research papers based on in-depth study for the state’s socio-economic development. Each university selected its research theme as per its expertise and has already submitted its reports. Implementation of these findings will begin soon on the ground.

Uttarakhand College Affiliation Portal

Under the Governor’s guidance, the Uttarakhand College Affiliation Portal was developed to simplify and streamline the affiliation process of colleges and institutions associated with state universities. Currently, the online affiliation system is operational for five universities, making the process transparent and timebound.

Vice-Chancellor Selection

To ensure transparency in the interaction process with Vice-Chancellor candidates, the Governor initiated video recording of these interactions. He also instructed that meetings and proceedings related to appointments and executive councils of universities must be video recorded regularly to uphold accountability, transparency, and integrity.

University Connect and Unisangam Mobile Apps

Inspired by the Governor, “University Connect Uttarakhand” for state universities and “Unisangam” for private universities have been launched. These apps enable universities to share achievements, best practices, programmes, subject experts, startup details, research, and development updates with each other and with Raj Bhavan through online interactions.

Meetings with Private Universities

For the first time, meetings with private universities were initiated under the Governor’s leadership and are now held regularly. This has created a common platform for private universities to contribute to the development of the state.

Technological Initiatives under the Governor’s Leadership: AI Automation System in Raj Bhavan

An AI-based smart automation system is now functional at Raj Bhavan, Dehradun. It includes online management, e-pass, library management, and a digital dashboard. The e-office system handles all correspondence and files digitally. Leave applications from university Vice-Chancellors are also processed online.

Virtual Tour of Raj Bhavan

A virtual tour of Raj Bhavan, Dehradun, has been created, allowing the public to digitally experience its bonsai garden, Nakshatra Vatika, Rajpragneshwar Mahadev Temple, Arogyadham, Rajlakshmi Gaushala, and library.

Inventory Management System at Raj Bhavans – Dehradun and Nainital

With support from Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU), an inventory management system has been set up in Raj Bhavan. Barcodes have been affixed to all inventory items at both Dehradun and Nainital Raj Bhavans, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Maitri Chatbot

An AI-powered Raj Bhavan “Maitri Chatbot” has been launched to provide information on the Governor’s programmes and activities.

Char Dham Yatra Dashboard

For real-time monitoring of the Char Dham Yatra, the Governor directed ITDA to develop the “Char Dham Yatra Dashboard”. It facilitates coordination between departments and real-time tracking of pilgrims’ journeys.

“Gargi Nari Shakti” Chatbot

This AI-based chatbot, launched under the Governor’s initiative, provides women with access to legal aid, career counselling, financial literacy, safety measures, and health services.

AI-powered “Eternal Guru” Chatbot

Based on Gurbani and the teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, this chatbot delivers spiritual guidance to the masses. It has been developed by Uttarakhand Technical University in collaboration with Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust.

Grievance Redressal Officer at Raj Bhavan

A grievance redressal officer has been appointed at Raj Bhavan to address issues faced by soldiers and their dependants. Public grievance hearings (Janata Milan) are also held regularly, where the Governor personally listens to people’s concerns.

Regular Meetings with Central Institutions

The Governor has held continuous meetings with heads of central institutions in Uttarakhand, fostering cooperation for the state’s development. The state has over 80 central institutions, and the Governor has already completed two rounds of meetings with their heads.

Visits to Vibrant Villages and Districts

The Governor has toured all district headquarters during his tenure, holding meetings with officials and interacting with locals. He has also visited 30 out of 51 Vibrant Villages in the state.

Leadership in TB-Free India Campaign

Under his leadership, over 10,000 Nikshay Mitras have supported TB patients. Personally, the Governor has adopted 67 TB patients as a Nikshay Mitra, contributing to their recovery.

Innovative Initiatives at Raj Bhavan: Girls’ Self-Defence and Computer Training Centre

The Governor inaugurated a centre within the Raj Bhavan campus to provide self-defence and computer training to girls. This initiative empowers resident girls with safety, confidence, digital education, and career opportunities.

Awareness Programmes and Seminars

Seminars have been organised at Raj Bhavan on TB, arthritis, Ayurveda and Marma therapy, mental health, and breast cancer prevention. Additionally, financial and tax literacy seminars have also been conducted.

Parivar Milan Programme

A “Family Reunion Programme” is held every six months for Raj Bhavan staff and their families, at which the Governor personally listens to their concerns and honours outstanding employees.

Arogyadham Centre

The Arogyadham centre has been established within Raj Bhavan, offering Panchakarma, Marma therapy, and physiotherapy, combining traditional and modern methods. It benefits Raj Bhavan staff and their families.

Green Raj Bhavan

Efforts are underway to develop Raj Bhavan into a green campus with rainwater harvesting and other eco-friendly measures. About 200 kilolitres of water are being conserved, promoting greenery and spreading awareness on water conservation.

Nakshatra Vatika, Bonsai Garden, and Gaushala

As a symbol of spiritual, natural, and cultural heritage, a Nakshatra Vatika has been set up at Raj Bhavan with 27 plants associated with 27 Nakshatras. The Bonsai Garden has been expanded, now hosting over 500 plants, making it a major attraction. A Gaushala has also been constructed to highlight the significance of cows.