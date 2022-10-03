Gov participates in UniTree plantation drive at Kimari

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Oct: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) planted saplings by participating in the UniTree plantation drive of ‘The NVA Experience Institute’ at village Kimari. The organisation has taken an innovative initiative through UniTree, in which soil brought from each of the states and union territories of the country has been given the shape of the map of India at one place, and plantation undertaken.

The purpose of this campaign is to give the message of unity in diversity along with nature conservation through tree plantation.

On the occasion, the Governor said that giving the message of unity through plantation is appreciable. He said that Indian civilisation and culture also teaches us lesson of unity in diversity. UniTree has done the work of giving a beautiful message through tree plantation.

“We should come forward to protect nature by planting more trees,” he emphasised. “Such campaigns and public awareness programmes are a commendable initiative to preserve the biodiversity of Uttarakhand.”

On this occasion, the Managing Director of the organisation, Col VK Pant (Retd), Adviti Neena Pant, besides members of The Flora Savior, NGO, and villagers were present.