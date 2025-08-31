Governors of Uttarakhand, UP meet

Garhwal Post Bureau

LUCKNOW 30 Aug: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) met with the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, during his visit to the Lucknow Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The two dignitaries held meaningful discussions on initiatives related to education, health, tourism, and public welfare between the two states.

On this occasion, girl students from a school affiliated with Vidya Bharati also paid a courtesy call. Interacting with the students, the Governor emphasized the vital role of youth in nation-building. He encouraged the girls to embrace discipline, hard work, values, and a positive outlook in life.

Lt Gen Singh further remarked that institutions like Vidya Bharati not only provide quality education but also focus on character development, which is an invaluable contribution to society and the nation.