State shooting championship: Doon Institute of Shooting bags 55 medals 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 Aug: Participants from the Doon Institute of Shooting and Sports delivered a stellar performance at the 23rd Uttarakhand State Shooting Championship held at Jaspal Rana Shooting Ranges, Paundha, clinching an impressive 55 medals – including 25 Gold, 20 Silver, and 10 Bronze.

The major medal winners included Aradhya Oberoi, Yamaira Tomar, Divyastha Rawat, Yohana Tomar, Yuvika Tomar, Sona Kukreti, Shalu Tomar, Vinay Joshi, Yash Joshi, Vihaan Dutt Kandwal, Anshuman Ruhela, Reva Sabharwal, Seher Dhand, Prerna Gupta, Rashmi Khatri, Raina Kothari, Damian Garg, Arinjay Begani, Ranbir Randhawa, Anushka Otani, among many others who brought laurels to the academy.

Adding to this remarkable achievement, about 40 shooters from the academy have also qualified for the upcoming Zonal and Pre-National competitions, setting the stage for even greater success at higher levels.

Chief Coach Mayank Marwah said, “It was a remarkable performance by our academy shooters. As our academy focuses on the overall development of athletes, we are confident they will perform even better in upcoming competitions.”

Director. Madhu Marwah extended her heartfelt congratulations to all medal winners and qualifiers, appreciating their dedication, discipline, and hard work.

The Doon Institute of Shooting and Sports continues to stand out as a hub of excellence in nurturing young shooting talent in Uttarakhand and beyond.