Champawat teacher to be honoured with National Award

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 Aug: Teachers who play a foundational role in shaping society, are recognised and honoured with national awards every year in recognition of this indispensable contribution. As a gesture of appreciation, the country confers national honours upon exemplary teachers, and this year, Manjubala from Barakot block in Champawat district has been selected for the prestigious National Teacher Award 2025. She will receive the honour on 3 September in New Delhi at the hands of President Droupadi Murmu. This year, Manjubala is the only teacher from Uttarakhand to have been chosen for the national award.

Manjubala is presently deputed as the headmistress of Chyurani Primary School in Champawat since 2005 and has dedicated years of service to her posting in this remotely located school. Her commitment was visibly demonstrated in 2011 when she was instrumental in transforming her school into the first English-medium institution in the district. The National Teacher Award 2025 acknowledges Manjubala’s significant impact on education, and her prior accolades include the Shailesh Matiyani Award, the Tillu Rauteli Award, the Iron Lady Award, and the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s Teacher of the Year Award.

Despite the challenges posed by the school’s isolated location, Manjubala has continued to traverse several kilometres on foot each day to ensure that her pupils receive quality education. With an enrolment of just six students, she maintains regular classes and strives to motivate every child to pursue learning. Beyond teaching Hindi and English, Manjubala imparts knowledge of the Kumaoni dialect and eagerly conducts post-school lessons, driven by a passion for education. She has also initiated evening classes to supplement the regular school curriculum and actively campaigns for greater awareness of the importance of education in rural communities. Her involvement extends to fostering participation in the Scouts and Guides movement.

It may be recalled here that the National Teacher Award comprises a certificate commending the teacher’s contribution to education, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, and a medal. The annual ceremony will be held in New Delhi, where selected educators from across the nation are formally honoured for their dedication to the teaching profession and the enrichment of society.