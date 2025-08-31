Graphic Era gets patents on aircraft invention beyond radar reach 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 30 Aug: Scientists at Graphic Era Deemed University have made a discovery that will keep aircraft beyond the reach of radar detection. The Central Government has also granted a patent for this unique invention. The discovery has been made by Wariz Panwar and Vikas Rathi from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Wariz Panwar explained that a thin layer has been developed in the form of an Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Film, which has the property of protecting electronic devices from electromagnetic interference. If this layer is applied on any object, it absorbs the rays falling in the 12 to 18 gigahertz frequency range (Ku band). Radars also operate in this frequency range. Once this coating is applied on an aircraft, the radar signals that strike it will no longer reflect back — instead, the film will absorb them.

Wariz shared that after several years of experiments, together with his colleague Vikas Rathi in the university’s Sensors and Actuators Lab, this success was achieved. This lab has earlier also produced significant discoveries in the field of biodegradable materials and energy-harvesting materials, which have been granted patents. Wariz, who has also developed a membrane from sugarcane juice and earned patents for it, said that their common goal is to carry out research that directly benefits the nation, society, and industry. This breakthrough is a major step in that direction.

Vikas Rathi, co-discoverer, said that this major discovery and the patent granted by the Government of India is recognition of their years of dedicated research work. He added that this technology will play an important role in the development of safer and more energy-efficient devices in the future.

The scientists explained that this coating can be applied like paint on any surface. It has great potential in the fields of defence and aerospace — such as radar, guided missiles, electronic warfare, satellite communication (DTH, V-SAT, mobile satellite links), avionics (aircraft communication, in-flight internet) and also in modern electronics (5G technology and microwave imaging).

Dr (Prof) Kamal Ghanshala, Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, described this discovery as a remarkable gift for the nation and congratulated both scientists. Dr Ghanshala said that the availability of the world’s latest technology and the innovative environment at Graphic Era constantly inspire progress and groundbreaking research. That is why the university’s labs have also produced patented inventions like a new technology for typhoid diagnosis, an AI-based fitness machine that makes exercise enjoyable, a membrane that alerts to micro-changes in the human body and buildings, a technology to extract more medicinal compounds from plants, an antifungal drug formula from green tea, and a technique to generate electricity from physical activity.

With the Central Government granting a 20-year patent for this new discovery, the scientists are highly encouraged. This invention, made on the soil of Uttarakhand, has brought pride to the state.