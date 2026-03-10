Govt committed to rapid growth, development and empowerment: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 9 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today presented the budget estimates for Financial Year 2026–27 in the Uttarakhand Assembly in his capacity as Finance Minister of the state. He described the budget as not just a statement of income and expenditure but as a development pledge for 1.25 crore citizens of the state. Addressing the House, Dhami paid tribute to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement, freedom fighters and soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. He also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his decisive role in the creation of Uttarakhand and for strengthening the newly formed state through a special industrial package that laid the foundation for its development.

Dhami expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for what he described as continuous guidance and support to the state. He recalled the PM’s presence during difficult times and major milestones, including natural disasters and important events such as the Global Investors Summit, the inauguration of the National Games, the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the state and the launch of the Winter Yatra. The CM asserted that under the “double engine government”, several projects of national significance are progressing in Uttarakhand, helping the state move towards what he termed a new golden era of faith, development and prosperity.

Referring to the natural disasters that affected several districts in 2025, Dhami reminded that Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Dehradun witnessed severe damage due to extreme weather events during last monsoon period. He noted that the government responded swiftly with extensive rescue and relief operations. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army were deployed for rescue work, while large-scale helicopter operations were conducted to evacuate stranded residents and tourists from remote areas. The CM said the administration prioritised relief distribution, rehabilitation and reconstruction in order to restore confidence among families affected by the calamities.

Highlighting the importance of 2025 as the Silver Jubilee year of Uttarakhand’s formation, Dhami recalled that the celebrations were marked by the presence of the President of India, who delivered a special address, and PM Modi, who participated in the commemorative events and launched several forward-looking development projects for the state. He stated that despite facing challenges such as natural disasters and global economic pressures, Uttarakhand has continued to achieve new milestones in governance and development. He claimed that this progress has been made possible through the active participation of women, youth, farmers and entrepreneurs.

The CM also informed the Assembly that preparations for the forthcoming grand Kumbh Mela are already underway. He said the government is focusing on strengthening infrastructure, improving pilgrim facilities and ensuring smooth and orderly arrangements so that devotees visiting the religious congregation experience a safe and well-managed event. Dhami reiterated the state government’s commitment to honouring martyrs and activists of the Uttarakhand movement. As part of this effort, the CM stated that 40 roads have been renamed after martyrs and statehood activists, while pensions for their dependents have been enhanced as a mark of respect for their sacrifices.

Listing the achievements of his government, Dhami said Uttarakhand has witnessed several landmark initiatives in recent years. Among these, he highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the enactment of stringent anti-cheating laws to ensure fairness in examinations, and the introduction of the Minority Education Act 2025. He also mentioned the successful hosting of the National Games, in which the state secured more than 100 medals. The government, he said, has invested significantly in sports infrastructure, including the establishment of a sports university, while scholarships have been provided to about 6,500 athletes to encourage sporting talent.

Dhami further noted that eminent litterateurs have been honoured for their contributions to literature and culture, while major irrigation and hydropower projects such as the Jamrani, Song and Lakhwar dams have made significant progress. He said the state’s annual budget has expanded beyond Rs 1 lakh crores, reflecting growing economic activity and improved financial capacity. The government has also launched the Winter Yatra initiative to promote year-round pilgrimage and tourism, undertaken drives to remove encroachments, and initiated temple beautification projects. Plans for the development of a Spiritual Economic Zone have also been announced, alongside the organisation of a high-altitude ultra-marathon that has drawn national and international attention.

In the field of environmental governance, Dhami highlighted the introduction of the Gross Environmental Product Index, which seeks to measure the ecological value of Uttarakhand’s natural resources. He added that the state has achieved top rankings in NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals Index as well as in the Export Preparedness Index, demonstrating its progress in both sustainability and economic competitiveness.

The CM added that Uttarakhand has also witnessed record growth in tourism, with annual tourist arrivals crossing six crores for the first time in the state’s history. In addition, the state has been recognised as a “Top Achiever” in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s Business Reform Action Plan. He said Uttarakhand ranked fifth in the implementation of deregulation measures and has been honoured as the “Best State” by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the development of its aviation ecosystem.

Emphasising the government’s approach to governance, the CM asserted that his administration believes in implementation rather than mere announcements. Out of 3,885 declarations made so far, he said 2,408 have already been implemented, while work on another 995 announcements is in progress. He described the guiding philosophy of the government as SANKALP, which he said stands for holistic development, self-reliance, innovation, skill development, strong infrastructure, public participation and transparent governance.

Dhami claimed that the FY 2026–27 budget reflects continuity in vision and strategy and is built around the twin principles of GYAN and VIGYAN. According to him, GYAN represents the empowerment of the poor, youth, farmers and women, while VIGYAN symbolises value-based governance, innovation-driven development, good governance, youth leadership, accountability and the creation of a new Uttarakhand. Concluding his address, the CM further asserted that the coming years will mark “Uttarakhand’s Decade”, with the state progressing from Sankalp to Siddhi, moving from resolve to fulfilment as it pursues sustained development and prosperity.