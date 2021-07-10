Govt Employees raises pending demands with CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 9 Jul: A delegation of Uttaranchal Hill Employees, Teachers’ Organisation, under the leadership of State President Pratap Singh Pawar, State General Secretary Pancham Singh Bisht, met and greeted the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, with a bouquet.

The Chief Minister was requested to convene a tripartite meeting at the government level under his chairmanship to discuss the pending problems of the employees and teachers, as well as to overcome the communication gap between the government and the employees’ organisations.

In a memorandum submitted on the occasion, it was requested that all the employees in the state should be given the benefit of the promotion pay scale, and the shortcomings in the Golden Card scheme be removed immediately and passed by the cabinet. Several other pending demands were also reiterated. Also present on the occasion were Pancham Singh Bisht, Vijay Pal Singh Rawat, Rakesh Singh Rawat, Rajni Sati, Sona Mehra, Urmila Dwivedi, etc.

Praising the organisation’s role in promoting the interests of employees and teachers, Chief Minister Dhami promised to resolve their long pending issues. This was stated by Joint Secretary of the Uttaranchal Hill Employees/Teachers Organisation, Haridwar, Rajiv Sharma. Executive State General Secretary Sanjay Vats said organisation would continue to pursue the needs of the teachers and employees.