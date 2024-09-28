Govt making sincere efforts to promote tourism: Dhami

CM extends greetings of World Tourism Day to people of U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended greetings to the people of the state on World Tourism Day. In his message issued on this occasion, the CM stressed that Uttarakhand has a special place on the tourism map of the country and the world due to its rich culture and heritage. The diversity of the multidimensional folk culture, handicrafts, its abundant natural beauty, folk music and dances of the state in the festivals, fairs and celebrations here have been a major centre of attraction for tourists.

The CM emphasised that the Char Dhams of Uttarakhand have been a major centre of faith for crores of people from across the country and the world for centuries. Tourism has an important contribution in strengthening the economy of the state. He said that the expansion of road connectivity and air connectivity will definitely boost the tourism of the state and will be directly beneficial for the economy of the state. He said that with the cooperation of the Central Government, air connectivity is also being strengthened in the state. The dream of train services in the hills is going to be fulfilled soon. Due to the abundant natural beauty of the state, there are immense possibilities of tourism, industry and trade here. Homestays are being promoted further in the state. This will also strengthen rural tourism and economy, he claimed.

Dhami asserted that tourism is the basis of both development and employment of the state. Tourist places are the symbols of its historical and cultural civilization and its unique identity. Uttarakhand, is a major centre of divinity and spiritual experience. Keeping this in view, a plan is being implemented to develop new tourist places to link tourism with employment. He said that Uttarakhand has always been ready to welcome guests along with spreading the message of “Atithi Devo Bhava” in the country and the world. He also appealed to the people of the state to participate in spreading the importance of World Tourism Day to the people while maintaining the state’s glorious tradition of welcoming and hospitality to the tourists coming to the state and preserving historical monuments.