U’khand Film Development Council to publish Film Resource Directory: Banshidhar Tiwari

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Sep: The Uttarakhand Film Development Council is preparing a Film Resource Directory as an important initiative for the film industry. In this regard, the Chief Executive Officer of the Council, and Director General of Information, Banshidhar Tiwari has shared that this directory is being prepared under the Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024. Its objective is to make available the information of various talented individuals and institutions associated with film production of the state on a single platform.

Tiwari stated that in this Film Resource Directory, detailed information of personalities and institutions like film producers, directors, actors, musicians, choreographers, lyricists, writers, cameramen, photographers, technicians, spot boys, film production houses, studio owners and line producers is being compiled. A Google form has also been prepared for this purpose, through which, necessary information is being obtained from all the talents associated with the films. He appealed to the interested individuals and institutions to register online by 31 October 2024 through the QR code given below or this link [https://tinyurl.com/UFDC-Resource-Directory].

Tiwari also claimed that a large number of film producers and directors from India and abroad are coming here attracted by the new film policy of Uttarakhand. The creation of this film resource directory will create new employment opportunities for local people associated with the local and regional film industry.

This directory will be published online and will be accessible through the website of Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad, so that film producers and directors from India and abroad can get information about local talent and provide them opportunities in their upcoming films and web series etc. Tiwari informed that so far 118 individuals and institutions have registered their information through this form. This link is also available on the official website of the department. Tiwari urged all the people associated with the film industry to register their information in this important film resource directory. He further shared that for more information, one can contact the official website of Uttarakhand Information Department [www.uttarainformation.gov.in]http://www.uttarainformation.gov.in) or email [ufdcfilm@gmail.com](mailto:ufdcfilm@gmail.com). Tiwari has appealed to all the people associated with the film industry to take advantage of this golden opportunity and cooperate in promoting the rich film culture of Uttarakhand.