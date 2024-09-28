Gov briefed on ‘Green Biotechnology’ by IIT experts

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) was paid a courtesy visit by Prof Naveen K Navani, Dean, Academics, and Prof HC Pokhriyal, Member, Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. They gave a presentation to the Governor on their research on value addition of Uttarakhand products based on the use of green biotechnology.

Prof Navani provided information about his research work on Badri Cow, Badri Tulsi, millet based products, symbiotic drink made from Buransh, and microbial diversity of traditional foods of Uttarakhand. Prof Pokhriyal informed him that IIT Roorkee is working to strengthen collaboration between academia, society and industry under the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), so that the institution’s connection with society and industry can be strengthened further.

Appreciating these efforts, the Governor said that awareness, education and employment opportunities can be promoted by expanding research in these areas. He asked them to work on exploring possibilities in these areas, especially for the women of the state. He said that it is necessary to make better use of local resources in accordance with the goals of sustainable development. He said that the research being done in this direction should be compiled in the form of a book.