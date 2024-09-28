MoU signed on Research between Pantvarsity & St Petersburg State University of Medicine

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Pantnagar, 26 Sep: Pioneer in buffalo cloning in India, Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan, Vice-Chancellor of GBPUAT, Pantnagar, and former Director and Vice-Chancellor of ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, is on a two week visit of State University of Veterinary Medicine, St Petersburg University, Russia. During the visit, he signed an MoU with the university for the exchange of technical research and education in the field of veterinary sciences.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Rector Dr Plemyashov Krisilvi of St Petersburg University welcomed the Pantnagar delegation and shared information about the university’s research achievements, expressing hope that this MoU would yield unprecedented results in education and research.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Dr Chauhan spoke about the university’s progress and its contributions to the Green Revolution, discussing various significant research aspects in veterinary science, such as animal cloning, ovum-pick-up technology, gene characterisation, and vaccine production. He emphasised that through this MoU, scientists and research students of both the institutions would collaborate in various fields, contributing significantly to the advancement of both nations. Nirmesh Kumar, Consul and Head of Chancery of India in St Petersburg, signed the agreement and assured full cooperation for the successful implementation of the MoU.

Dr Chauhan will impart training to the veterinary scientists of St Petersburg University on cloning.

On this occasion, a four-member scientific delegation from the university, led by Vice-Chancellor Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan, visited St Petersburg. The delegation included Dr Shiva Prasad, Director of International Affairs, Dr KP Raverkar, Dean, Postgraduate Studies, and Dr SC Tripathi, Head of the Department of Veterinary Animal Husbandry Extension Education. On behalf of St Petersburg University, Rector Dr Plemyashov Krisilvi, Vice Rector Dr Nikitin, Director of International Affairs Dr Lyutik and Consul and Head of Chancery of India in St Petersburg, Nirmesh Kumar along with senior scientists of the university participated.