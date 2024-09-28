IIM Kashipur hosts 25th IIM Library Consortium

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Kashipur, 26 Sep: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur hosted the 25th IIM Library Consortium on 25 September, a notable milestone in the continued collaboration among the libraries of the Indian Institutes of Management. The event saw the participation of library heads from all 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Over 45 database companies are participating in this prestigious three-day Consortia Meet, which will end on 27 September.

The consortium has its roots in the shared vision of the IIM libraries to foster resource sharing, not only through interlibrary loans but also through cooperative acquisition, processing, and distributed utilisation of resources.

The inauguration of the Consortia Meet was marked by lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Professor Somnath Chakraborty, Acting Director of IIM Kashipur, while the welcome address was delivered by Professor Madhurima Deb, Chairperson of the Library Committee. The event was graced by prominent members of the IIM Libraries Consortium and other notable dignitaries of IIM Kashipur along with Chief Administrative Officer Col Ajay Kumar Upadhyay, who extended his best wishes for successful conduct of the programme. Distinguished guests in attendance included Prof Madhurima Deb, Chair of the Library Committee and Assistant Professor in the Marketing Area, Prof Rameshwar Shivadas Ture, Chairperson of OBHR, Prof Mridul Maheshwari, Assistant Professor in the OBHR area, Prof AV Raman, Professor in OBHR, and the Librarian, Dr Mohammad Asif Khan.

Following the inauguration, a group photo session was conducted with the consortium members and IIM Kashipur’s faculty and dignitaries. The event also featured a Knowledge Tree plantation ceremony, in which consortium members and dignitaries participated, symbolising IIM Kashipur’s dedication to sustainability and intellectual advancement.

Day 1 of the consortium continued with insightful presentations by esteemed publishers and partners, including ProQuest, Bharat Book Bureau, Cambridge University Press, and Sage Publications to name a few. These sessions provided invaluable perspectives on the latest trends in scholarly publishing and resource management, contributing to the consortium’s mission of enhancing academic resources across all IIM libraries. These presentations will be reviewed by the IIM librarians, and decisions will be made based on pricing and user utility to procure resources for all IIMs.

The 25th IIM Library Consortium successfully reinforced the collaborative efforts of the IIM libraries and underscored the importance of knowledge sharing and sustainability in academic excellence. IIM Kashipur looks forward to the continued growth and success of the consortium in the years to come.