Govt sensitive to wildlife attack victims, will ensure public safety: Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Nov: BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt today claimed that the government is fully sensitive towards the victims of recent wildlife attacks and affirmed that the administration is committed to safeguarding the public. He acknowledged that a few tragic incidents have occurred in the hills in the state during the past month but maintained that the government is extremely sensitive to the matter. He stated that strict instructions have been issued to the Forest Department, directing officials to intensify patrolling and install cages in affected areas, and that action is under way with the cooperation of villagers in identified locations.

Bhatt also observed that the outrage expressed by villagers is a natural reaction in the wake of such incidents, but emphasised that the government remains alert and responsive. He added that he has personally spoken with the officials concerned and that the Forest Department has already begun patrolling and cage installation. He further confirmed that orders have been issued to shoot the man-eater leopards and that necessary action will also be taken in areas where tigers or the bears are active.

Appealing to the public to exercise restraint, Bhatt urged citizens to cooperate with forest personnel engaged in field operations. He reiterated that the government’s intention is clear and that the compensation amount for families of those who die in wildlife attacks has been enhanced, with immediate relief being extended. He assured that all possible measures will be taken to ensure that no life is placed at risk.

Bhatt also advised the Congress party to stand with the affected families at this crucial time rather than politicise the issue. He added that he would shortly hold discussions with Forest Department officials to formulate a strong and effective action plan to address the problem of wildlife attacks.