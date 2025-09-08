Graphic Era celebrates 33rd Foundation Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Sep: On the 33rd Foundation Day of Graphic Era, 522 teachers and staff members were honoured for their continuous service of 10 to 30 years. On this occasion, Founder President Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that communication gaps should never arise, as they only deepen problems.

The Foundation Day celebrations began with the cutting of a grand cake. Chief Patron RC Ghanshala, Chairperson of Graphic Era Educational Society Laxmi Ghanshala, and Founder President Dr Kamal Ghanshala, along with teachers and staff who have been serving for 30 years or more, jointly cut the cake.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that the number of teachers and staff associated with Graphic Era for more than 10 years has reached 522. In the private sector, continuing in one place for 10, 20, 25, or 30 years reflects a deep sense of belonging and happiness. In truth, Graphic Era’s policy of sharing in everyone’s joys and sorrows keeps everyone united. There are many examples where, in times of sudden hardships, Graphic Era stood as a pillar of support for the families of its employees, and even after their passing, helped to keep alive the dreams they once saw.

Dr Ghanshala said, “Innovation and research are the wings of our progress, but the power that makes those wings fly are our employees.” He added that the contribution of these long-serving members cannot be described in words, for they have not just worked, but have shaped the culture, traditions, and values of the institution. Their years of service and affection prove that Graphic Era is not merely an educational institution, but a living family woven together with dedication, hard work, and togetherness.

In the ceremony, Dr Ghanshala sang the famous song “Pyar Ka Nagma Hai…”.

Dr Ghanshala further said that communication gaps must always be avoided, as they worsen situations. He explained that insecure people also become obstacles on the path of success. Referring to such insecurities, he said that when a less competent person somehow reaches a higher position, they often block opportunities for more capable individuals and encourage the less capable ones instead. Rather than striving for better, insecure people waste their energy in forming groups and indulging in unproductive matters driven by their insecurity.

At the ceremony, Praveen, Dr Amal Shankar Shukla, Saurabh Rawat, Dr Kamlesh Purohit, Upendra Aswal, Ruchira Rawat, Magan Prasad Khali, Dr Rajesh Pokhriyal, Dr Irfan Ul Hasan, Umesh Kumar Saini, Rajendra Prasad, and many others were among the 522 teachers and staff members who were honoured. These included employees with more than 30 years of service as well as those who have served for over 10 years.

The ceremony was also attended by Pro-Chancellor Dr Rakesh Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Narpinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Amit R Bhatt, and other dignitaries.