Jt Operation launched by Pauri Administration & Forest Dept to control bear menace

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pauri, 7 Sep: In the Paithani Range of Pauri Garhwal district, wild bear attacks have claimed nearly 17 cattle in recent days, creating an atmosphere of fear among villagers of Kuchouli, Kudil, Kathyud, Sauth, and nearby areas.

Taking immediate action, the district administration and the Forest Department have launched a large-scale joint operation. Under the leadership of DFO (Civil) Pawan Negi, four teams comprising 17 experts have been deployed. These include two doctors, two tranquiliser snipers, and experienced wildlife specialists. SDO Ayesha Bisht stated that one drone and ten trap cameras have been installed to monitor bear activities. In addition, cages, nets, and elevated platforms (machans) have been set up at several locations. The department is also keeping watch over nearly 600 cowsheds.

The Chief Wildlife Warden has further granted permission for elimination of the bear as a last resort. On Saturday night, all teams camped across four villages to monitor bear movements alongside local residents.

DFO Pawan Negi stated that once the bear’s exact location is confirmed, the operation will be intensified and more professional shooters may be engaged if required. He added that tracking and mapping work is being carried out swiftly, and villagers will soon be relieved from this menace. Local youth are also assisting in the mission, providing crucial support with their knowledge of the region’s geography.

Local MLA and Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the administration is taking swift measures to end the bear menace. He emphasised that the government places the highest priority on the safety of villagers. He further assured that the campaign will succeed through coordination between the district administration and the Forest Department, and additional resources will be provided immediately if necessary.