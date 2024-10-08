Graphic Era organizes National Conference on topic ‘Radiation is also essential for life’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Oct: Director of Health Safety and Environment Group at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Dr Dinesh Kumar Aswal said that natural radiation present in the environment is also essential for sustaining the biological system of earth.

Today, Dr Dinesh Kumar Aswal was addressing a national Conference on Radiation organized at Graphic Era Deemed University as chief guest. He said that radiation is not directly responsible for severe diseases like cancer. The interference of man- made or natural disaster results in dangerous effects related to it. He said that nuclear energy is an important factor in the growth of human development index but due to misconceptions surrounding radiation, people are hesitant in adopting it. Dr Aswal encouraged researchers for spreading awareness about radiation and nuclear energy among the general public.

President of National Radon Network Society (RADNET) Prof RC Ramola said that radiation is always present in the environment as solar, terrestrial and other forms of radiation. Generally, daily dose of 0.31 rem radiation is safe for humans. He said that existing researches are mostly based on European countries or America. These countries have different environment as compared to asian countries. Prof. Ramola emphasized on the need for collaboration between scientists and researchers for research works based on radiation in Asian countries.

In the conference, Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh said that radiation has various uses including x-rays, therapy related to thyroid and energy production. A real time monitoring system is required for checking radiation level at Himalayan regions regularly.

On the first day of this 3- day national conference, today a souvenir was launched and more than 12 research papers were presented. Researchers who presented their papers include Dr Tibor Kovacs and Dr Miklós Hefedüs, Dr Y Omori from Hirosaki University, Japan, Dr Rosaline Mishra from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, Dr P Bangotra from Netaji Subhash University of Technology, Delhi and Dr Satvir Singh from Career Transformation University, Jalandhar. The conference was hosted by Chhavi Kaushik.

The National Conference was organized by Department of Physics in association with National Radon Network Society. HoD Dr Fateh Singh Gill, Convener Dr Sanjeev Kimothi, Dr Kiran Sharma, Coordinator of RADNET Prof Kuldeep Singh, scientists, researchers and PhD scholars were present in the conference.