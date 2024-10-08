Governor inaugurates 116th All India Kisan Mela and Agricultural Industry Exhibition

By Our Staff Reporter

Pantnagar, 7 Oct: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) attended the closing ceremony of the 116th All India Kisan Mela and Agricultural Industry Exhibition as the chief guest. He laid the foundation stone for the swimming pool, constructed by the Department of Physical Education at GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar. The Governor also inspected various stalls at the farmer’s fair and awarded the “Overall Best Performance Stall” to M/s Kisan Fertilizer Agency, Kashipur, and the “Best Group” award to the Women’s Club, Pantnagar.

While addressing the gathering, the Governor expressed immense happiness at being among the country’s food producers. He highlighted the pride of having the first agricultural university, GB Pant University, established in 1960, which has significantly contributed to the development of agriculture in the country.

He emphasized that research represents innovation and a commitment to advancing the nation in the 21st century. He urged agricultural scientists to focus on improving productivity and food processing issues while making farmers’ lives easier.

The Governor pointed out pressing agricultural challenges such as rising population, shrinking arable land, declining groundwater levels, reduced soil fertility, and climate change. He urged agricultural professionals to find solutions to these issues to ensure minimal harm to the environment and biodiversity while providing nutritious food.

He stressed the vital role of technology in reducing farming costs, increasing productivity, and making agriculture environmentally friendly and profitable. He highlighted the importance of preserving and enhancing natural resources, especially in Uttarakhand’s fragile ecology.

He encouraged research on the unique products of Uttarakhand, suggesting the creation of various items like biscuits, packed food, baby food, jams, jellies, pickles, and fruit-based beverages to benefit both the state and its farmers.

The Governor urged scientists to ensure that technologies developed at agricultural science centers reach farmers in remote areas and emphasized the need to integrate farmers into the mainstream of development for increased income and overall prosperity.

During the program, Vice Chancellor Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan provided insights into the university’s achievements, stating that 481 stalls were set up during the four-day Kisan Mela , generating sales of ₹1.20 crore and selling 13,000 quintals of seeds, resulting in an income of ₹52 lakh for the university. He noted participation from 27,500 farmers, including those from Nepal.