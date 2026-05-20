Bhowali traders’ leader held on sexual exploitation, blackmail racket charge

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani, 19 May: Nainital police have arrested a trader in a high-profile case of sexual exploitation and blackmail. The Police have detained Bhowali Traders; Association president Naresh Pandey along with four bouncers for questioning. The accused faces allegations of luring a young woman into a relationship on the pretext of marriage, sexually exploiting her, recording videos and running a blackmailing network. The police team from Tallital detained him this morning and brought him to the station for interrogation.

According to police, a case has been registered at Mallital Kotwali against Naresh Pandey for fraud and sexual exploitation under the guise of marriage. It is alleged that he trapped women and young girls, recorded videos of them and later used these to blackmail men and their families. Investigators suspect the existence of an organised racket. During the operation, four armed bouncers dressed in black were found accompanying him, and they too have been taken into custody. Police are now probing the extent of the network and identifying other possible victims.

SSP, Nainital, Manjunath TC shared that a young woman had lodged a complaint at Tallital Kotwali alleging physical, financial and mental harassment by the accused, who already faces several cases. He explained that the inquiry revealed how women were used to entrap men, videos were recorded and subsequently used for blackmail, functioning like a racket. He confirmed that the accused has been detained for questioning and that the four bouncers have also been taken into custody. Their licences and authorisation as PSOs or security guards are being verified, and if found unlawful, strict action will follow under relevant provisions for spreading fear and intimidation with arms.

The police have emphasised that all aspects of the case are being investigated thoroughly and that, if further involvement of other individuals is established, strong action will be taken against them as well. The arrest has sent ripples through Bhowali, where the accused was known to wield considerable influence, and has reassured residents that law enforcement is determined to dismantle networks of exploitation and intimidation.