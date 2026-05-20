BC Khanduri: The soldier-statesman who made discipline the core of governance

By Arun Patap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 May: The passing away of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri marks the end of a political era defined by discipline, administrative integrity and uncompromising public conduct. In an age when politics is often associated with expediency and populism, BC Khanduri had stood apart as a leader whose public life reflected the precision of a soldier and the honesty of a principled administrator. From the Indian Army to Parliament and later to the Chief Minister’s office in Uttarakhand, his journey remained rooted in simplicity, punctuality and accountability.

For readers and journalists associated with Garhwal Post, Khanduri was more than a politician. As Garhwal MP, as union minister and later as chief minister, he remained an ardent reader and admirer of Garhwal Post from the time when the publication was still a weekly newspaper. Despite his busy schedule in Delhi and Uttarakhand, he always found time to speak to Garhwal Post and extended encouragement and support to the publication during its formative years. Whenever he held a press conference or even an informal interaction with the media in Uttarakhand, Garhwal Post was invariably invited.

What stood out throughout his political career was his remarkable punctuality. Whether it was a social engagement, an official function or a media interaction, BC Khanduri was never known to arrive late throughout his long political career. In a political culture where delays are often treated casually, his strict adherence to time became a significant part of his larger identity.

As an MP and later even after losing the 1996 Lok Sabha election to Satpal Maharaj, who was then with the Congress, Khanduri remained actively associated with the agitation for a separate Uttarakhand state. Unlike many leaders who retreat after electoral setbacks, he continued participating in meetings, public campaigns and discussions connected with the statehood agitation and he was arrested too for his participation during the agitation days. His commitment to Uttarakhand was not merely electoral but deeply emotional and ideological.

This correspondent had the opportunity to interview BC Khanduri several times during his tenure as Union Minister and later as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. What distinguished him during those interactions was his willingness to listen carefully. He paid serious attention to feedback, criticism and suggestions, even from journalists or ordinary citizens. He did not dismiss viewpoints casually and often made notes during discussions. Despite his strict image, he remained accessible and attentive in one-to-one interactions.

Born on October 1, 1934 in Dehradun, Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri came from a family associated with public life and journalism. His father, Jai Ballabh Khanduri, was a journalist, while his mother Durga Devi was engaged in social work. After completing his education, he joined the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers and served for nearly 36 years. His military career shaped the qualities that later became synonymous with his politics, discipline, honesty, precision and commitment to duty. In 1982, he was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service. Rising to the rank of Major General, he earned a reputation as a strict but efficient officer.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee recognised those qualities and encouraged him to join active politics after his retirement from the Army. The BJP soon found in him a credible and disciplined face for the hill region. BC Khanduri was elected to the Lok Sabha from Garhwal in 1991 and quickly emerged as one of the BJP’s most dependable parliamentarians. Within two years of entering Parliament, he was appointed the party’s chief whip, reflecting the trust the central leadership placed in him.

Though he lost the 1996 Lok Sabha election, his political relevance remained intact. In 1999, he returned to Parliament and became Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways in the Vajpayee government. It was during this period that BC Khanduri earned a national reputation as one of the architects of modern India’s road infrastructure. He was closely associated with the implementation of the ambitious Golden Quadrilateral project connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata through world-class highways. At a time when large infrastructure projects were often delayed by bureaucratic hurdles, Khanduri pushed for timely completion with military-style efficiency. He was almost as popular as Nitin Gadkari while being a union surface transport minister.

His role in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana also transformed connectivity in rural India, especially in hilly regions. Villages that had remained cut off for decades gradually became connected by roads. People in Uttarakhand often remarked that wherever Khanduri went, roads followed. His insistence on quality control, accountability and timely execution made him one of the most respected infrastructure ministers in the country. Even years later, political observers and bureaucrats continued referring to him as the “Road Man” of Indian politics.

When Uttarakhand politics became increasingly faction-ridden after the creation of the state, the BJP leadership once again turned to BC Khanduri for stability and credibility. In 2007, he became Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for the first time. His tenure immediately reflected his military background. Meetings began on time, files were expected to move quickly and officers were held directly accountable for delays. He openly told bureaucrats that government positions were responsibilities, not privileges.

BC Khanduri’s governance model revolved around transparency and ‘zero tolerance’ towards corruption. At a time when corruption allegations were damaging public trust in institutions across the country, he attempted to create a cleaner administrative framework in Uttarakhand. His most significant initiative came in 2011 when he introduced one of the country’s strictest Lokayukta laws. The legislation brought even the post of chief Minister, ministers, legislators and senior IAS and IPS officers under the ambit of investigation. The move came during the peak of the anti-corruption movement led nationally by social activist Anna Hazare and significantly strengthened Khanduri’s image as a leader committed to clean governance.

He also pushed for e-governance reforms, faster file movement and stronger public grievance redressal systems. His government attempted to introduce transparency in transfer policies to curb politically influenced postings. He believed public money had to be spent carefully and frequently emphasised austerity in government expenditure. Officers and ministers were repeatedly reminded to maintain punctuality and administrative discipline. He also brought a role under which the necessity of interview was abolished for class three and class four employees to ensure greater transparency in recruitment.

However, his strict style often created discomfort within political circles. Many leaders found his uncompromising approach difficult to adjust to. Yet among ordinary citizens, his image as an honest and disciplined administrator remained exceptionally strong. Even political opponents rarely questioned his personal integrity.

In 2009, after the BJP’s disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections, losing all the five seats from Uttarakhand, BC Khanduri resigned as CM accepting moral responsibility. However, in 2011, amid growing criticism over governance and corruption under the subsequent administration, the party leadership once again brought him back as CM. Although he later lost the 2012 Assembly election from Kotdwar, his personal reputation remained unaffected. In 2014, he returned to Parliament from Garhwal and later chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

In his personal life too, BC Khanduri remained remarkably simple. His colleagues in politics and some senior journalists recall that even while serving as CM, his lifestyle resembled that of a disciplined retired Army officer rather than a conventional politician. He avoided extravagance and maintained a straightforward routine. Over the last few years, deteriorating health gradually distanced him from active politics, though his stature in Uttarakhand remained undiminished. He also underwent brain surgery in 2025. At that time, several leaders, including Chief Minister Dhami had visited the hospital to inquire about his condition.

With the passing of BC Khanduri, Uttarakhand has lost not merely a former CM or a former union minister but a political culture rooted in discipline, punctuality, honesty and administrative seriousness. In a political landscape increasingly dominated by spectacle and rhetoric, he represented an older tradition where governance, personal conduct and public accountability carried equal importance. His legacy will continue to be remembered not only through highways, policies and institutions, but through the enduring respect he commanded across political and social lines.