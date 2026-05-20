Govt allocates Rs 1,018.21 crores under District Plan for development works

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 May: Following the approval of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has allocated a total of Rs 1,018.21 crores to all 13 districts of the state under the District Plan for the current financial year to accelerate various development works and public welfare schemes.

According to official information, the allocation has been made in accordance with the specific requirements and developmental priorities of each district. The total allocation includes Rs 200.221 crores under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan, Rs 30.007 crore under the Scheduled Tribe Sub-Plan and Rs 787.978 crores under the general category.

The government has claimed that the allocated funds will be utilised for strengthening infrastructure and promoting development activities in sectors such as rural development, drinking water supply, roads, education, healthcare and other public utility services at the district level.

During the previous financial year 2025-26, a total of Rs 1,010.23 crores had been released under the District Plan. Against this allocation, the districts had utilised Rs 996.72 crores till March 2026, while the remaining amount was surrendered to the Finance Department.

Among the districts, Pauri Garhwal has received the highest allocation of Rs 119.977 crores, followed by Dehradun with Rs 99.394 crores. Tehri Garhwal has been allocated Rs 95.215 crores, Champawat Rs 76.914 crores, Uttarkashi Rs 76.542 crores, Almora Rs 74.737 crores, Chamoli Rs 74.237 crores, Udham Singh Nagar Rs 74.132 crores, Pithoragarh Rs 71.737 crores, Nainital Rs 70.189 crores and Haridwar Rs 67.356 crores.

In addition, Bageshwar has been allocated Rs 59.618 crores, Rudraprayag Rs 58.158 crores and other districts have also received allocations based on local developmental requirements and administrative priorities.

Commenting on the allocation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the funds released under the District Plan would help accelerate development works tailored to local needs and strengthen essential infrastructure across the state. He said the state government remains committed to balanced and inclusive regional development and is continuously working to ensure that developmental benefits reach every district effectively. The CM added that the District Plan plays an important role in addressing region-specific needs and improving public facilities at the grassroots level. He expressed confidence that the allocated funds would contribute significantly towards improving infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life of people across Uttarakhand.