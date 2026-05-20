Ruskin Bond turns 93: Celebrates with family in Dehradun

By SUNIL SONKAR

Mussoorie, 19 May: The world-renowned English author—and recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards—Ruskin Bond, who has become synonymous with Mussoorie, turned 93 on Tuesday. This year, his birthday was celebrated with great simplicity amidst his family at his residence in Dehradun. Due to health-related reasons, he was unable to travel to Mussoorie this time—an absence that undoubtedly caused a tinge of disappointment among his thousands of admirers. The mere mention of Ruskin Bond’s name instantly brings to life in people’s minds the mist of Mussoorie, the rains, the cedar forests, the old lanes, and the inherent simplicity of the mountains. Through his writing, he not only carved a distinct identity for Mussoorie on the literary map but also presented the very soul of hill life to the world in a deeply sensitive manner.

For some time now, owing to health complications and acting on medical advice, he has been relocated from Mussoorie to Dehradun. According to his family, his health is currently stable, and he remains under medical supervision. His son, Rakesh Bond, stated that this year’s birthday was celebrated at home with simplicity. He added that, acting on doctors’ advice, his father is currently being kept in Dehradun.

Every year on his birthday, a special event used to be organised at a famous bookstore located on Mussoorie’s Mall Road. Literature enthusiasts from across the country would flock to Mussoorie solely to catch a glimpse of Ruskin Bond and to obtain his autograph. He would meet his admirers with great warmth and affection, sign copies of his books, and engage in special conversations with children. While his inability to reach Mussoorie this time certainly caused disappointment among both tourists and locals, people nonetheless offered their heartfelt wishes for his good health and a long life. On social media as well, a continuous stream of birthday wishes poured in for him throughout the day.

Born on 19 May 1934, in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Ruskin Bond spent his childhood amidst the mountains. He received his early education in Shimla and Dehradun. He began writing at a remarkably young age. His first acclaimed book, ‘The Room on the Roof’, won the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize, earning him international recognition. From that moment on, he never looked back. His writing features a unique blend of the innocence of the mountains, solitude, friendship, nature, and human emotions.

Ruskin Bond’s stories are popular among readers of every age group. His prominent works include ‘The Blue Umbrella’, the ‘Rusty’ series, ‘Time Stops at Shamli’, ‘Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra’, ‘A Flight of Pigeons, and ‘Delhi Is Not Far’. Several of his stories have also been adapted into films and television series. Movies such as ‘The Blue Umbrella’ and ‘7 Khoon Maaf’ have helped introduce his works to a new generation.

Ruskin Bond lived in Mussoorie for several decades and has always maintained that the mountains are his greatest source of inspiration. The rains of Mussoorie, its forests, monkeys, hill children, and the tranquil pace of life there have remained enduring characters in his stories. Locals say that Ruskin Bond is not merely an author, but an integral part of Mussoorie’s cultural identity. Thanks to him, thousands of people from across the country and the world have been able to experience Mussoorie up close. Literature enthusiasts believe that Ruskin Bond’s writing will continue to teach future generations about the importance of nature, sensitivity, and human relationships.