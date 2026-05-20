U’khand has lost disciplined soldier and skilled administrator: Dhami

CM visits Khanduri’s residence to pay tribute

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today paid rich tribute to former chief minister and former union minister Lt Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri by visiting his residence at Vasant Vihar in Dehradun and offering condolences to the bereaved family.

Soon after returning to Dehradun from his Chhattisgarh visit, Dhami went directly to Khanduri’s residence where he paid floral tributes and bowed before the departed leader. Remembering the veteran politician and former Army officer, the Chief Minister said Khanduri’s life remained an inspiring example of discipline, patriotism, honesty and commitment to public welfare.

Dhami said Khanduri rendered distinguished services to the nation in the Indian Army before establishing high standards in politics and public life. He observed that Khanduri’s contribution towards strengthening development, good governance and transparent administration in Uttarakhand would always be remembered with respect.

The CM stressed that Khanduri consistently accorded top priority to public interest and took several visionary decisions for the welfare of the state during his tenure. According to him, the benefits of many of those decisions are still being received by the people of Uttarakhand today.

Describing his demise as an irreparable loss, Dhami said Uttarakhand had lost a disciplined soldier, an efficient administrator and a widely respected mass leader. He added that the loss was not limited to the family alone but was a matter of grief for the entire state and the country.

Dhami also met Khanduri’s daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and other members of the family and expressed deep condolences. He prayed for strength and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss. The CM also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and for strength to Khanduri’s supporters and well-wishers during this difficult time. Several public representatives, senior officials, social workers and prominent citizens were present on the occasion to pay their respects to the late leader.