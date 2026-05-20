State declares 3-day mourning for BC Khanduri, funeral with police honours today

Garhwal Post Bureauu

Dehradun, 19 May: The funeral of former Chief Minister Maj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri will be held tomorrow with full police honours in Haridwar. On this occasion the state government has declared a public holiday tomorrow. Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the administration has issued orders confirming that in view of the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister, three days of state mourning will be observed from 19 to 21 May. During this period the national flag will remain at half-mast at all government offices and no official entertainment programmes will be organised.