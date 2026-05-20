Adequate stock of petroleum products available in state: IOCL Uttarakhand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 May: Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (IndianOil, BPCL and HPCL) are maintaining uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG across Uttarakhand despite global uncertainties affecting the oil and gas sector.

State Level Coordinator of IOCL Uttarakhand, Krishna Kumar Gupta said on Tuesday that the oil industry is fully prepared to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel through its extensive supply network, which includes terminals, depots, LPG bottling plants and retail outlets. Fuel distribution is running smoothly at all outlets and supplies are continuing without any restrictions in accordance with prescribed safety and operational norms.

Adequate stock of petroleum products is available throughout the supply chain in the state, and continuous replenishment is being carried out to efficiently meet genuine consumer demand. LPG supply to domestic consumers is also continuing normally and distribution across the state remains smooth.

IOCL Uttarakhand has appealed to consumers to avoid unnecessary purchase or storage of fuel (panic buying). Consumers have also been advised to rely only on official communication channels of oil marketing companies for accurate and authenticated information regarding fuel availability.