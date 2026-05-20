Ritu Khanduri Bhushan mourns father’s passing away

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 May: Speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly Ritu Khanduri Bhushan has expressed profound grief over the passing away of her father, former Chief Minister and Maj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri. In a deeply personal message, she has described the loss not merely as that of a parent but of her greatest source of strength, guidance and inspiration. She said words fail her at this moment of bereavement, as she bids farewell to the figure under whose shadow she learnt the meaning of duty, discipline and service.

She recalled that the life of BC Khanduri was not the story of one individual but a saga of complete dedication to the nation. Born on 1 October 1934, his journey spanned the battlefields of the Indian Army, the highest platforms of democracy and the service of the people of Uttarakhand, yet in every role his identity remained the same, nation first. Commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in 1954, he served with distinction in the 1962 India–China war and the 1965 and 1971 India–Pakistan wars. She reminded that her father’s years on the frontiers were not only a tale of courage but also of the silent sacrifices borne by his family. She recalled how childhood memories were filled with letters carrying paternal affection and the pride of knowing that service to the nation was a shared commitment of soldier and family alike.

She adds that during thirty-six years of illustrious service in the Army, her father set an example of leadership, courage and integrity, earning the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal on 26 January 1982. Retirement as Major General did not mark an end but a new beginning, as he entered public life in 1991 and devoted himself to the service of the people. The people of Garhwal repeatedly elected him to Parliament, and he served as MP, Union Minister and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. As Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, he played a pivotal role in advancing landmark projects such as the National Highways Development Programme and the Golden Quadrilateral under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, giving modern India a new direction. As Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, his tenure became synonymous with simplicity, transparency and good governance, remembered for strong Lokayukta legislation, administrative reforms and an unwavering commitment to public welfare.

Bhushan emphasised that for her, his greatest identity was not any office or honour but that of a father, reserved in words yet steadfast in values, stern in appearance yet deeply sensitive at heart. He taught that honesty is life’s greatest wealth and that the dignity of office rests on personal conduct. She said she learnt from him that decisions in public life must be taken not for popularity but for correctness. Looking back, she realises that behind every accolade and achievement lay a life that chose duty over personal comfort, and a family that shared in the sacrifices of his public service with pride.

She said his departure has created an irreplaceable void for her and the family, yet there is solace in knowing that he lived his entire life with honest responsibility towards the nation and society. She concluded her message with a prayer that the departed soul may find place at the feet of the Almighty, affirming that his discipline, courage, integrity and teachings will continue to guide them.