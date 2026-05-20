Gen Khanduri helped establish Tribal Gurukul in Jhajhra: Tarun Vijay

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 May: Today the students and faculty of Tribal Gurukul- ITITI Doon Sanskriti School, Jhajhra, paid emotional homage to their founder patron Maj General BC Khanduri (Retd).

Former MP Tarun Vijay recalled that General Khanduri was an MP and he was Editor of Panchjanya when in 1999 he approached by the General for help in setting up a charitable school for tribal children. He agreed to be its patron and said the person who could help was ND Tiwari, who was then Chairman, Public Accounts Committee of Parliament. He took Vijay to his office in Parliament and used his influence to make Tiwari accept the post of patron and also to help.

When Tiwari later became CM, he helped the school immensely due to General Khanduri. Khanduri was also instrumental in inviting Prime Minister Vajpayee to inaugurate the school and accompanied him in 2004.

Tarun Vijay said that General Khanduri was a hard task master, against corruption, injected element of discipline in party and governance. He will be remembered as the modern builder of Uttarakhand and principal leader of creating great highways for India.