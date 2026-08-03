Graphic Era Students learn Nanometer Memory Design Techniques

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Jul: Students at Graphic Era were introduced to memory design in nanometer technology, semiconductor technologies, and the latest developments in the field of chip design.

A session on ‘Memory Design in Nanometer Technology’ was organised today at Graphic Era Deemed University. Industry experts, Technical Director at ARM Noida Design Centre Dr Ankur Goel and Staff Design Engineer Abhishek Kumar shared insights into various aspects of memory design and the semiconductor industry. Dr Ankur Goel highlighted the evolution of SRAM technology at the nanometer scale and the key challenges involved in memory design. He explained the impact of power consumption and leakage current on memory performance. He also discussed modern design techniques adopted by the semiconductor industry to achieve higher speed, lower power consumption, and greater reliability.

Abhishek Kumar guided students on the technical skills and practical preparation required to build careers in areas such as VLSI design, semiconductor manufacturing, embedded systems, PCB design, and hardware engineering.

The session was organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Graphic Era Deemed University. Pro-VC Dr Santosh S Sarraf, Director General of AI & Emerging Technologies Dr Amit R Bhatt, Head of the Department Dr Abhay Sharma, along with Dr Vinay Kumar, Dr. Chandni Tiwari, Dr. Vikas Rathi, Dr. Mridul Gupta, Dr. Kaushal Kumar, faculty members, and students attended the session.