PNB delivers Rs 1 Cr Insurance Settlement under ‘Rakshak Salary Scheme

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Jul: In a solemn ceremony, PNB handed over a personal accident insurance claim of Rs 1 Cr to Sunita Malik, wife of the late Dharmendra Kumar Malik (Inspector, Uttarakhand Police), following his tragic demise in a road accident.

Malik maintained his salary account under the PNB Rakshak Salary Scheme at the Survey of India Branch, Dehradun, which provides comprehensive financial protection to defence and police personnel.

The claim was settled in the presence of Anupam (Zonal Head), Abhinandan Singh (Circle Head), along with other senior dignitaries from the Uttarakhand Police and PNB.

The PNB expressed its deepest condolences to the family and promised to remain committed to serving those who serve the nation.