Graphic Era’s Kartik, Siddharth & Sarishma win Young Scientist Awards

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 May: Graphic Era Hill University (GEHU) student Kartik Kumar has been awarded this year’s Young Scientist Award for his innovative herbal mosquito repellent formula. Also, a research scholar at Graphic Era Deemed University (GEU), Siddharth, and faculty member Sarishma Dangi received the same award in other categories for their research on turbulence modeling and integrated learning models, respectively.

A total of 150 research papers were presented at the two-day International Young Scientist Congress at GEU. After poster and oral presentations by these young scientists, experts rated them in seven categories. Kartik Kumar, a Pharmacy student of GEHU, received the award for his innovative formula of poly herbal base mosquito repellent cake and gel. Experts considered Kartik’s work important for the prevention of deadly diseases that spread by mosquito bites.

Research scholar in the CS Department of GEU, Siddharth Jeena was selected for the award for his research on optimisation of discrepancies in turbulence modeling. Sarishma Dangi, a faculty member, got the award for her research on live memory forensic integrated learning model.

In another four categories, the award was given to Bharti, SSJDVS GPGC, Almora, Bharti and Ruchika Sharma, SGRR University, Dehradun, M Rajanikanta Singh, Wadia Institute, Dehradun, and Priya Bisht, MBPG College, Haldwani.