Haldwani Banbhulpura case : Bail denied for A-1 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NAINITAL, 8 Mar: Bail petitions for several accused reportedly involved in the Haldwani Banbhulpura violence were simultaneously heard by the Uttarakhand High Court here on Saturday. The division bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit did not grant any relief to the accused at the moment. The bench has asked the state government to register its objection to the applications of the accused. The bench further noted that the case will now be heard after two weeks.

During the hearing, an additional affidavit was presented on behalf of Abdul Moeed the main accused in the case, claiming he was not present at the scene during the violence. The affidavit included various pieces of evidence and statements supporting Moeed’s claim. The court has asked the government to investigate these claims and submit a report.

In the bail hearing for Abdul Chaudhary, the court directed the government to prepare a charge- sheet for all accused present at the time of the incident and submit it to the court. The petitioner argued that he is being unnecessarily implicated and should be granted bail. Many accused in this case have already been granted bail, and the petitioners argue they should also be released due to a lack of evidence.

It may be recalled that on February 8, last year, the administration and police team faced stone-pelting by encroachers and hundreds of miscreants during an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani’s Banbhulpura area, resulting in violence and arson. Incidents of firing were also reported.

During the violence, the several vehicles belonging to Banbhulpura police station and other vehicles belonging to the individuals were set on fire. Several people, including police personnel, were injured, and some lost their lives. The police had registered a case against Abdul Malik, Abdul Moeed, and others.

The police declared Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moeed as the main accused, along with others who supported them as accused in the case. These individuals were found involved in the investigation. The High Court had previously rejected Abdul Malik’s bail plea earlier too as the prosecution had strongly argued against grant of bail to the accused.

Abdul Malik was asked to file a bail plea in the district court last month, but all accused remain in jail since the Banbhulpura violence. A petition has been filed on behalf of the accused for release on anticipatory bail. The case was pleaded by their advocates, Vikas Guglani and Deep Chandra Joshi.