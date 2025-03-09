Traffic, parking congestion at ISBT underway

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Mar: Taking the impetus from Chief Minister on traffic management, District Magistrate Savin Bansal is striving to streamline the traffic in the city. Consistent efforts are underway to improve parking and traffic snarls.

Following combined city tours by Savin Bansal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh, improvements in road safety and traffic are undertaken to ensure market and public safety and these are already visible on ground. Dehradun district administration has completed several important works to ease the traffic system at ISBT. These include construction of a four-coloured parking lots at ISBT, facelift for ISBT flyover and left turn of the flyover towards Kargi. All these works will to be dedicated to the public shortly.

The DM has directed officers to utilise the extensive powers granted to the Road Safety Committee by the courts and the Disaster Management Act of 2005 for road improvement. Emphasising the mantra “every life is precious,” the district administration claims to be consistently implementing measures to reduce road speeds and enhance safety.

It may be recalled that despite having two gates for movement of buses in the ISBT area, the buses were being operated from a single gate so far. Now, arrangements have been made for the exit and entry of vehicles going to Rishikesh, Haridwar, Kotdwar, Garhwal, and Kumaon areas from Gate Number 2, while vehicles going to Saharanpur and Delhi will exit from Gate Number 1 and enter through Gate Number 2.

To address the traffic congestion caused by boarding and deboarding outside the ISBT area, designated spots have been identified and made operational for this purpose. Continuous action is being taken against those who do not adhere to the rules. The responsibility for enforcement has been assigned to the Superintendent of Police Traffic and Assistant Divisional Transport Officer.

Traffic improvements have been made at the junction below the ISBT flyover for vehicles commuting towards Kargi Chowk and Turner Road from Niranjanpur Mandi. An attempt has been made to reduce traffic pressure on the service road and junction point below the ISBT flyover. The district administration claims that full safety measures have been implemented for the left turn of the flyover towards Kargi, and preparations are underway to open it to the public soon. The work on four coloured parking lots at ISBT has been completed and will be dedicated to the public shortly.

In the past, the lack of proper parking for various vehicles in the ISBT area led to parking congestion on the main road. The new coloured parking facilities under the flyover now provide spaces for different types of vehicles. Additionally, efforts have begun to address the drainage problem at the ISBT before the rainy season, following the tender process.