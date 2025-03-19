Haridwar Court grants bail to former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 18 Mar: Former Khanpur MLA and BJP leader Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’, who is under judicial custody on charges of firing at the office of Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, received significant relief today as the Haridwar Court granted him bail.

Speaking to media persons here, today, Champion’s lawyers, Gopal Chaturvedi and Rakesh Singh, confirmed the development, stating that the bail plea was heard earlier in the day, and the decision was announced in the evening. It is also learnt that Umesh Kumar’s lawyer Uttam Singh Chauhan had opposed the removal of Section 109 of BNS in the chargesheet filed against Champion and its conversion to Section 110 of BNS. It may be reminded here that Section 109 is related to Attempt to Murder while Section 110 is a lighter crime of intention of culpable homicide.

It may be recalled that currently Champion is admitted in Haridwar District Hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment. Further legal procedures are underway to ensure his release on bail now.

It may be recalled that the firing incident had occurred on the evening of 26 January, when Champion, accompanied by his supporters, allegedly attacked the office of Umesh Kumar and then had opened fire. Though, a little later, Umesh Kumar was also seen brandishing his gun and threatening Champion. While Champion was arrested in Dehradun, Umesh Kumar managed to secure bail. On 17 January, Champion was presented in Haridwar Court and subsequently sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Champion has remained in custody for the past 51 days. Approximately 20 days into his detention, his health reportedly deteriorated, leading to his admission in Haridwar District Hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for the last 31 days. The court’s decision to grant bail may prove to be a turning point in the case.